CPCB Announces Recruitment for Consultant Posts, Application Process Begin at cpcb.nic.in

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has announced vacancies for 15 vacancies for the post of Consultant A, B and Consultant A/B on contract basis under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The eligible candidates will be given job initially till March 2021, however, the extension could be provided later on the basis of performances according to the requirements. Interested candidates can apply online at https://cpcb.nic.in/ from November 19 to December 18. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

CPCB Consultant application form 2020 details

1. Consultant A - There are 3 posts available for Consultant A, out of which two will be posted at Delhi, while one at SPCB of Meghalaya.

2. Consultant B - A total of 4 positions are available in this category, two at Delhi, one at SPCB of Rajasthan and another one at SPCB of Haryana.

3. Consultant A/B- A total of 8 seats are vacant for this post, one at each SPCB of Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh

CPCB Consultant application form 2020: How to fill

Step 1: Go to the official website https://cpcb.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Job section available at the top left side

Step 3: A new page will be opened, click on the link which reads, “Apply online for jobs of consultant”

Step 4: Click for new registration

Step 5: Enter the required details carefully and click on submit

Step 6: Take a print out of CPCB consultant application form 2020 for future reference

Candidates can also fill the CPCB consultant application form directly from here http://125.19.52.218/consultant/Login/register

Candidates are requested to read the complete instructions carefully before proceeding to the application form. They are also advised to ensure that they meet all the specified eligibility criteria for CPCB consultant recruitment 2020.

CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should possess a master’s degree in Environmental Science/Engineering/Management or Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental/Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Selected candidates will be paid a remuneration of Rs. 60,000 for Consultant A and Rs. 80,000 for Consultant B on a monthly basis.

For more details, read the official notification here