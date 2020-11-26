CPGET 2020 Admit Card Released by Osmania University, Know How to Download

Osmania University in Hyderabad has announced the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test 2020 admit card 2020 on its official website. Students can download the CPGET 2020 hall ticket by using their registration number and date of birth.

CPGET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from December 2 to December 12 in multiple shifts. The varsity has already released the exam schedule on the official website. It is mandatory to carry a hard copy of the CPEGET 2020 admit card along with a valid photo id proof to the specified exam centre or else candidates won’t be allowed to take the exam.

CPGET 2020 admit card: How to download

-- To download the CPGET 2020 admit card, one will have to visit the official website of Osmania University osmania.ac.in

-- On the homepage, go for the CPGET 2020 tab

-- A new page will be opened, click on the link which reads ‘Download hall ticket’

-- Enter the CPGET registration number, date of birth and exam paper for the entrance test

-- Click on submit. The CPGET 2020 admit card will be opened

-- Download the CPGET 2020 admit card and go through the details

Candidates can also download the CPGET 2020 admit card directly from here

tscpget.com/CPGET/CPGET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx

Candidates are advised to check the details are correctly mentioned or not. In case of any discrepancies, one can immediately contact the authorities. Candidates must ensure to follow all the exam-related instructions mentioned on CPGET 2020 hall ticket.

CPGET 2020 exam is conducted in online mode and will have 100 multiple questions of total marks 100. The pattern of the test may vary according to subjects.

Osmania University conducts CPGET entrance examination at various centres across the state to offer admission to various post-graduate programmes such as MA, MSc, MCom, MBA and PG diploma courses to multiple participating colleges.