Cracked UPSC CSE in Fourth Attempt, This Woman IAS Officer Helps Aspirants Prepare for Civl Services

Cracking the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is a dream for millions of aspirants in India, but it is no secret how difficult and tiresome the journey could be.

Only those who show perseverance see themselves get past the finishing line. The story of IAS Kiran Bhadana is one such example. Kiran cleared the UPSC in her fourth attempt after consistent efforts for five years.

She was born in Bharatpur to politician Attar Singh Bhadana and was the youngest among the five siblings. Being from a conservative Gurjar community where the education of a girl child is not a priority, Kiran’s progressive father ensured she didn’t face any difficulty in pursuing her studies.

Kiran completed her primary education in Faridabad before moving to Jaipur for high school. She then returned to Delhi-NCR to pursue her college-level education. Kiran graduated from Shriram College while pursuing her dream of becoming an IAS. She started preparing for UPSC simultaneously.

Kiran gave her first attempt in 2012 but did not get through. She skipped the 2013 UPSC exam to better prepare herself for the next year. However, her 2014 attempt, too, couldn’t produce the desired outcome. Resilient Kiran returned in 2015 with more vigour, but the result was the same. However, the young aspirant appeared for the fourth time in 2016 without giving up. When the results were announced, Kiran was on her way to becoming an IAS officer with 120th rank.

Her first posting was as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Nadaun town in Himachal Pradesh. During her tenure, the young IAS officer started river rafting in Beas River, leading to many youngsters in Nadaun getting job opportunities. She also took various steps to make Nadaun a tourist spot, and worked to make it a beautiful town.

Not just that, Kiran has been working towards the education of girl children and is counseling women aspirants of UPSC. After her transfer to Salooni, Kiran opened seven libraries for the youth who are inspired to prepare for the civil services.

