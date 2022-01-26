Crippled Tourism Industry Saw 4% Rise, Hit Again by Covid Third Wave: Survey

The travel and tourism industry has been one of the industries to be hit by the pandemic in India, however, it witnessed a positive year-on-year uptick with a 4 per cent increase in the demand for professionals in December 2021 vs 2020, the Monster Employment Index survey states. The industry, however, marked a 1 per cent monthly dip in job postings with the advent of the third Covid-19 wave, travel restrictions amid the pandemic, and safety norms.

The industry witnessed a steady increase in job postings in July, with a growth of 16 per cent and a steady revival until November 2021. This growth could be attributed to the emergence of revenge travel trends and staycations, says the survey.

The top job roles in demand across the travel and tourism industry include sales associates (11 per cent), chefs (8 per cent), and software and electrical engineers (5 per cent). Job roles such as travel agents and housekeeping staff followed close behind, the report adds.

In terms of cities, Chandigarh (9 per cent), Baroda (6 per cent), Coimbatore (3 per cent) and Pune (2 per cent) reported a maximum increase in job postings on a month-on-month basis (Dec 2021 vs Nov 2021). This could be attributed to the “reverse migration” trend, as young professionals, in particular, are moving back to their home towns amidst lockdowns and restrictions, in search of a better quality of living.

Year-on-year trends indicate that Chandigarh (25 per cent) emerged as the city with the highest uptick in demand for travel and tourism professionals in India, followed by Bangalore (5 per cent) and Kochi (2 per cent). Cities that indicated a downtrend include Kolkata (-19 per cent), Coimbatore (-17 per cent), Jaipur (-4 per cent), Chennai (-3 per cent), and Hyderabad (-3 per cent). Mumbai (-2 per cent), Delhi-NCR (-1 per cent). Pune (-1 per cent), and Baroda (-1 per cent) also showed a marginal decline in job posting activity between Dec 2021 vs Dec 2020.

As of December 2021, top Management (over 15 years) professionals held the highest share in online hiring intent for jobs in the travel and tourism industry at 47 per cent. Freshers/Entry-level (0-3 years) talent held the second-largest share of 27 per cent across experience levels, followed by intermediate level (4-6 years) roles with an 11 per cent share.

