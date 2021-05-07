Criterion For Class 10 Results to be Declared Soon: Maharashtra Education Minister

In a latest development related to Maharashtra SSC (class 10) board exams, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Varsha Gaikwad has said that a meeting will be held with various stakeholders to finalise the marking scheme. Soon, the criterion and date for results will be declared for class 10.

This comes weeks after Gaikwad had announced the cancellation of class 10th exam due to prevailing situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic in the state and country. At the time, Gaikwad had said that the “School Education Dept is committed to devising a fair and accurate assessment criterion” to calculate results for MSBSHSE SSC students.

Recently, in a televised message, she said a meeting (of stakeholders) will be called to finalise a roadmap after the cancellation of class 10th exam in order to “bring parity across various higher secondary education boards, including Maharashtra as well as central and international boards.”

The criterion on the basis of which results will be declared for class 10th and date of result declaration will soon be announced, she said adding that the School Education Department is committed to devising a “fair and accurate" assessment criterion.

In April 2021, after canceling the class 10 or SSC exams for Maharashtra Board, Gaikwad held a meeting with stakeholders including Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to discuss the way forward. In the meeting, class 10 evaluation criteria and class 11 admission formats were discussed.

Class 10 board exams of MSBSHSE were scheduled to be held between April 23 and May 21. The Class 12 board exams has been suspended till May-end and a final decision on it will be taken in June after reviewing COVID situation in the state.

Last year over 15.75 lakh students had appeared for Maharashtra Board SSC Exams of which 95.3 per cent had passed the paper. This was a jump of over 18 per cent from 2019 when 77.10 per cent of students cleared the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here