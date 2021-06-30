CRPF AC Recruitment 2021: Applications Begins Today, Salary up to Rs 1,77,500

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has started the application process for the post of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer) recruitment 2021 from June 30. In total, 25 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The CRPF assistant commandant application will be accepted till July 29.

The selection of eligible candidates will be done through an open examination and the recruitment scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

CRPF assistant commandant recruitment 2021: Who can apply?

Candidates holding a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university can apply for this post. The upper age limit is 35 years for the unreserved category. Reserved category applicants will get a relaxation of up to 5 years in the upper age limit.

CRPF assistant commandant recruitment 2021: Selection process

The recruitment process will comprise of several stages — physical standard test (PST) & physical efficiency test (PET), written examination, documentation followed by a detailed medical examination (DME), and interview.

Stage 1: PST/PET will have a 100-metre race, the 800-metre race followed by a long jump and shot put. Applicants will also have to produce the documents like caste/category certificate (if applicable), education certificate, age proof and other required documents during PET/PST.

Stage 2: The PST/PET qualified candidates will be issued admit cards for the written exam. The written examination will comprise of two papers of a total of 400 marks. Paper 1 will have objective-type questions from general awareness, reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English, and engineering aptitude. Total marks will be 100 and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours. One-third of the total marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

Paper 2 of the CRPF written exam will have subjective questions from civil engineering. The examinees securing the minimum cut-off marks in the CRPF assistant commandant written exam will be further called for document verification, medical examination and personal interview. The final merit list will be prepared by combining the marks of the written test and interview.

Candidates selected for the CRPF assistant commandant post will get a pay scale ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here