CRPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021: Application Begins Soon, Salary up to Rs 1.77 Lakh

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the notification for for the post of Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) on its official website. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 25 posts. The CRPF will begin the Assistant Commandant application process on June 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment through the official portal of CRPF on or before July 29.

CRPF assistant commandant recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification- Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university.

Age limit: The maximum age limit is 35 years for general candidates. Relaxation will be given to government employees for up to five years in accordance with instructions issued by the Central government.

CRPF assistant commandant recruitment 2021: Application procedure

Candidates will have to submit a printout of the application form from the official portal of CRPF and fill in all the details. The hard copy of the CRPF assistant commandant application form has to be submitted offline by hand/post only to “DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur, District-Rampur, U.P.-244901"

Candidates must attach photocopies of all relevant documents, two latest passport size photographs, and two envelopes mentioning the applicant’s correspondence address with requisite stamps.

Applicants must write “Central Reserve Police Force Assistant Commandant (Engineer/Civil) Exam, 2021" on the top of the envelope. The application fee of Rs 400 has to be paid through Indian Postal Orders and Bank Drafts only which is issued on or after June 30. Application fee is exempted for SC/ST and female candidates.

The selection process will be done through multiple phases which includes Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Document verification, Detailed Medical Examination and Interview.

The salary for selected candidates will range from Rs 56,100 up to Rs 1,77,500.

