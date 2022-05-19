CRPF Deployed for WB SSC Security to Ensure No Evidence Tampering in Recruitment Scam Case

Midnight hearing in Calcutta High Court directed Central Force to take over School Service Commission security till today 1 pm. This has been directed so that no one can tamper any evidence in connection with the alleged recruitment scam.

On Wednesday Calcutta High Court upheld the earlier single bench order whereby former Education Minister now Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee had to appear in-front of CBI . CBI continued 3 hour long interrogation with the minister.

As Minister was facing interrogation suddenly SSC chairman Sidhartha Majumdar resigned. Court stated that complain came to court that after SSC chairman left, tampering of evidence was attempted.

In an unprecedented move, Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay sat at late night and passed the order of deployment of security at midnight. The order read, “the single bench of Calcutta HC led by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the SSC officials to submit all CCTV footage of the SSC building before 12 pm on Thursday to know who visited the building/office since the HC judgement was pronounced.”

Paresh Adhikary Minister Of State Education too now has been directed to face CBI under court direction. He too has moved Division Bench. It is alleged that the minister of state utilized his influence to give job to his son. Recruitment of teachers in several state schools in different level has been allegedly done on ministers choice flouting all process. The ministers allegedly include Partha Chatterjee and five other members of advisory committee of State.

