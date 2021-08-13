CRPF Recruitment 2021 for 2439 Paramedical Post Directly Through Interview

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for 2,439 vacancies for various positions including those for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Forces (BSF). These positions are open for both men and women who have retired from their position in the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Here is a look at the break of vacancies:

AR- 156 Posts

BSF-365 Posts

CRPF-1537 Posts

ITBP-130 Posts

SSB-251 Posts

The selection of suitable candidates will be done through an interview scheduled between September 13 and September 15.

The circular on the official CRPF website read, “Retired CAPFs and Ex-Armed force personnel (Male and Female) who are willing and eligible may report to the concerned venue as per schedule for walk-in interview from 13/09/2021 to 15/09/2021 for engagement of Paramedical staff in various CAPFs Hospitals on contractual basis.”

At the time of the interview, the aspirants will have to carry their original documents and photocopy of relevant documents including experience certificate, retirement certificate, degree, proof of age among others. Further, the candidate must also carry 3 passport size latest photographs. The medical for selected candidates will be done when they are set to join. More details related to the post and the documents required have been mentioned on the official CRPF website. All those who are willing to appear for the interview must closely keep a track of the website for the latest update.

Those who have retired from armed forces and CAPFs up to the age of 62 years, will be engaged for paramedical cadre duties. The duration of this service will be one year. Retired CAPFs and Ex-Armed force personnel will be hired on a contractual basis as Paramedical staff in various CAPFs Hospitals.

