ICSI CS Student Moves SC, Demands to Retain Old Syllabus till Last Attempt

A student pursuing Company Secretary has approached the Supreme Court seeking the extension of old syllabus attempt till December 2022. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has asked students under the old syllabus to convert to the new one.

The plea filed by Aditya Vikram Singh has said that some students were unable to give exam due their helplessness and some family problems with the old syllabus and now the students are being asked to give exam under new syllabus.

“The Old syllabus students have to go through a big financial burden of books and coaching and pre test and orientation program," the plea states, reported Live Law. The petition further stated that the students wrote numerous mails to ICSI but did not receive any positive response.

Meanwhile, the ICSI CS professional and executive programme exam results were announced on February 25. The exam was held in December 2021. The result of both old and new syllabi was released at icsi.edu. The result for the professional programme was out at 11 am while the executive course result was declared at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also asked students to convert to the revised scheme from the old scheme of the CA course. It had extended the last date up till March 13. The last exam of the intermediate (IPC) course under the old scheme was held on December 21. Candidates who want to appear for the May 2022 exams of intermediate and final levels have been asked by ICAI to convert to the revised scheme before the last date at the official website at eservices.icai.org.

