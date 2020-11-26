CSAB 2020 Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Details at csab.nic.in

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) released the second special seat allocation list for admission to centrally-funded institutes including NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes for this academic year. Those candidates who have applied for the admissions can check the result on the official website of Central Seat Allocation Board at csab.nic.in.

In order to check the CSAB 2020 round 2 seat allotment, the students must enter the application number and password in the seat allotment list provided online. The list will include details like name and roll number of the candidate, the seat allotted to the candidate, the subject and the instructions that need to be followed.

Here are the steps that need to be followed for CSAB Seat Allotment List:

Step 1: Visit the Central Seat Allocation Board’s website at csab.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the hyper link that reads ‘round 2 seat allotment list’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will carefully have to key in your application number and password. Hit the submit button after entering the details

Step 4: you will be taken to the allotment list. Download and take a print out of it for your future reference

Those aspirants who have made it to the list must ensure that they virtually report which will also include seat acceptance, submit the required documents, pay the fees and also respond to any questions that are asked by the authorities concerned. The selected candidates must ensure that they complete all the formalities latest by Friday November 27. The latest a candidate can respond to queries is 5 PM IST on Saturday November 28.

All candidates who have confirmed their seats must report online to their allotted institutes at 5 PM on Tuesday, December 1. This will include the candidates from both the rounds. There are special rounds for those candidates who either did not register on the JoSAA portal or registered but did not get a seat or did not pay seat acceptance or opted exit option or earlier seat allotted in IIT.