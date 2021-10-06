CSAB 2021 Notification to be Released Soon for Admissions to NIT, IIITs

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is likely to release the information brochure for CSAB 2021 special rounds soon. The details of the seat matrix, as well as the schedule of admission in NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded institutes, will also be released along with the notification. All the details of CSAB 2021 will be uploaded on the official website csab.nic.in. The seats will be allotted as per the merit list prepared on the basis of scores secured by candidates in JEE Main exam 2021.

The centralised seat allocation procedure is conducted to offer admission to the students who have appeared for JEE Main 2021 to the first year of engineering, technology, architecture, and planning programmes on supernumerary seats in NITs of Union Territories, as well as AICTE-approved institutes for North East and Union Territories (NEUT). This year, the Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, JLN Marg, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India will conduct the CSAB 2021.

The CSAB in its official statement said that the candidates should carefully follow the admission procedure given in the information brochure. The CSAB offers enough flexibility at every round of allotment and the candidates are advised to co-operate by confirming their allotted seat soon. “This will facilitate in catering to the needs of the larger number of candidates seeking admission through CSAB-2021,” reads theofficial statement.

The detailed admission procedure, fee refund rules, admission schedule, list of verifying centre or help centres, list of participating institutes along with the total number of seats, fee structure and seat distribution in the institutes are uploaded on the JoSAA and CSAB website.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the CSAB website regularly for more updates and details regarding the entire online admission process. In case of any doubt or clarification, students can send their queries to the mail id csab2020@mnnit.ac.in.

