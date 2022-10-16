CHANGE LANGUAGE
CSAB Special Round Counselling Dates out

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: October 16, 2022, 10:33 IST

New Delhi, India

The Central Seat Allocation Board has announced the dates for counselling for the CSAB 2022 special round (CSAB). (Representational Image)

. The registration period for the special counselling rounds of the CSAB for 2022 will begin on October 26 and end on October 28.

This is the special counselling round for NIT+ system seats that remain unfilled in JoSAA 2022 rounds. Candidates can apply for the special round at csab.nic.in.

CSAB – 2022 Special Rounds will be conducted only for NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA Rounds.

Based on the JEE (Main) rank, CSAB-2022 conducts CSAB-Special-2022 rounds of counselling for NIT+ system seats that go vacant in JoSAA-2022 rounds. On October 30, the results of the CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment will be made public.

CSAB 2022 Counselling Schedule

CSAB Special Round registration: October 26 to October 28, 2022
Fee payment and choice filling: October 26, 2022
CSAB Special Round 1 Result: October 30, 2022
Exercising options: October 30 to November 1
CSAB Special Round 2 seat allotment result: November 3, 2022
Online reporting: Nov 3 to Nov 5, 2022

The results of the CSAB Special Round 1 seat allocation will be announced on October 30, 2022. CSAB counselling will be conducted throughout several rounds. Between October 30 and November 1, 2022, candidates who have been given seats have the choice to freeze, float, slide, surrender, withdraw, or quit their seat.

