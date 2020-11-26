CSBC Bihar Constable Exam 2020 to be Held on March 14 and 21; Apply at csbc.bih.nic.in Till December 14

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has announced the exam date for CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2020. Those who have registered for CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment exam 2020 can check the official notification regarding the exam date on the official website of the CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment exam 2020 will be conducted on March 14 and March 21.

http://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-25-11-2020.pdf

The application process for CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2020 started on November 13 and will end on December 14. There are 8,415 vacancies of Constable in various departments.

Those applying for CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2020 should first check the eligibility criteria. A candidate should have passed Class 12 to be eligible for this post. The minimum age limit for the post of Constable is 18 years. Those belonging to the general category should not be more than 25 years, while the maximum age limits for Other Backward Class male and females are 27 years and 28 years. Candidates from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe category should not be more than 30 years.

To apply for the CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment exam 2020, candidates will have to visit the official website of the CSBC. Then, they will have to click on the application link for Constable on the homepage. Fill the application form and upload the required documents. Finally, make fee payment and submit the form. Before submitting CSBC Bihar Constable application form 2020, candidates should read all the entered details carefully. In case of mismatch of personal information, the candidature of application could be cancelled.

The selection process includes a written exam, physical measurement and the physical efficiency test. The written exam will be of multiple-choice questions type and will carry 100 questions. Each question will be of one mark.

Those who qualify the written exam will be called for physical measurement and physical efficiency test. To qualify for the physical test, candidates will have to score at least 30 per cent marks in the written exam.