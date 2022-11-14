CSBC Bihar is Hiring for 689 Prohibition Constable Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar is gearing up to hire 689 prohibition constables in the prohibition, excise and registration departments of the state government. Interested candidates can apply for the desired post on cbsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to submit the application forms is December 14.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates need to have a class 12 or equivalent certificate

Age limit: Candidates must be between 18-25 years of age. However, relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates. In the upper age limit, relaxation of two years for backward and most backward classes and five years for SC and ST will be given.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Open the official website “cbsc.bih.nic.in”

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link to apply for Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2022. Click and open it.

Step 3: Register your mobile number and email address.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the application form for prohibition constable and upload the required documents.

Step 6: After paying the application fee, submit the form.

Step 7: Do not forget to take a printout of the confirmation page for future use.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Interested candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 180.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection process

There will be two stages in the selection process. The first stage involves an objective-type written examination of 100 marks. There are certain physical standard requirements that need to be met for a person to get selected. People obtaining 30 per cent or 70 marks and above will get shortlisted in the first stage. Following this, there will be a second stage which is the physical efficiency test.

