CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2019 Releases Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test at csbc.bih.nic.in

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Tuesday released an e-admit card for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2019 on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Those who have qualified for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable written exam can download the PET admit card from the official website. Follow the steps below to download the CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2019:

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and visit the Central Selection Board of Constable's official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the, "Download your e-Admit Card for PET Examination of Bihar Police Constable. (Advt No. 02/2019)” link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, look for an option that reads "Download Constables (02/2019) Physical Test Admit card” and click on it

Step 4: Enter your registration ID/ registered mobile number, date of birth and hit the submit button

Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you can see your CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2019.

Note: Before downloading the admit card, make sure that you cross-check your personal details

All candidates must ensure that they are carrying a copy of their CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2019 with them to the exam venue. In case one fails to produce the copy of the same, he or she will not be allowed to sit for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET examination. The CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card also mentions guidelines that candidates will have to follow at the exam centre.

The written exam for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2019 was carried out earlier this year. The CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2019 written exam results of the exam were declared on June 8. This year, more than 11 lakh candidates applied for the exam. Out of this total number, only 58,264 people managed to qualify the written exam.