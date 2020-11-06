CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: PET Revised Schedule Released at csbc.bih.nic.in; Details

The revised dates for CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment PET exam has been released on the official website of the board at csbc.bih.nic.in. The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) in Bihar has issued an updated schedule along with new dates for holding the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for constable recruitment under 02/2019.

All the candidates who have applied for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment can check the new CSBC PET Exam dates on the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. Further, candidates can also read about the other details in the official notification for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment PET exam released on website.

According to the notice, the Bihar Police CSBC constable exam was initially scheduled to be held from July 15, 2020 will now be conducted from December 7 to January 30, 2021.

Here is the direct link to access Bihar Police CSBC constable exam PET revised dates: http://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-04-11-2020.pdf

The CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment is being conducted to fill in 11,880 vacancies of Sipahi (constable) in the state police of Bihar. The initial notification regarding the recruitment as constable in Bihar Police was released on October 4, 2019. The written exam for CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment was held on January 12 and March 8 this year. The CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Written Exam result was declared on June 8, 2020.

As informed earlier, the board will hold the PET at the Patna High School ground in Gardanibagh. To be considered for the test, the selected candidates will have to report on time. A candidate needs to carry a few documents along with them. These include

· Valid photo-ID proof issued by a government authority (Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter Card)

· Class 10 certificate or birth certificate

· Intermediate or Class 12 marksheet

Due to the coronavirus guidelines, each candidate is advised to carry their own mask, hand sanitizer, water and food. The candidates are also advised to follow social distancing in order to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.