CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Admit Card Released on Official Website; Know How to Download

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) released the Bihar Police Constable exam admit card on its official website on February 24. Candidates can see the roll number-wise list of centres from the released admit card. The recruitment examination for the post of Bihar Police Constables is scheduled to be held on March 14 and 21. Applicants who have filled the form for the examination can download the admit card from the CSBC official website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in and check the exam time, venue and other details on it.

How to download the Bihar Police Constable admit card 2020:Candidates can follow the below-mentioned process to download the admit card:

Step 1: Applicants are required to visit the official website of CSBC by clicking on the link- csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Download your e-admit Card for Written Examination Scheduled on 14.03.2021 & 21.03.2021 of Constable in Bihar Police’ on the homepage.

Step 3: As you will click on the link, you will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: On the new page you will have to enter your login credentials that is your roll number and date of birth to login.

Step 5: You will be able to see the CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2021 displayed on the screen.

Step 6: At last, you need to download the admit card and take a print out of it for future references.

A total of 8,415 vacant posts in different departments will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates will have to get through a written test followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to get selected for the post. Out of the total 8,415 vacancies, 3,489 will be for general category candidates, 1307 for SC category, 82 for ST category, and 842 for the EWS category. The salary provided will be between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100.

The question paper will be of 100 marks for the written examination and the candidates will be provided with 2 hours of time to complete the exam. 30 percent will be the cut off marks and those who will score more than the cut off will be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test.

However, it needs to be noted that the marks obtained in the written exam will not be considered in the final merit list. It will be only for qualifying for the physical efficiency test. The marks obtained by the candidates in the physical efficiency test will be the basis of selection in the final merit list.