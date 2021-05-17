CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2021 for 2380 Posts Postponed

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has postponed Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2021. CSBC notified regarding the postponement of written examination on its official website. As per the notice, the exam has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic in the country. The written exam was a part of the major recruitment drive for 2380 posts in the state. Earlier, the recruitment examination was supposed to take place on June 6. The revised date for the post of CSBC Bihar Fireman 2021 written exam has not been announced yet. The authority will release the new date soon in due course of time.

The candidates for CSBC Fireman Exam 2021 will be selected on the basis of a written exam followed by a physical eligibility test. Those who will qualify for the written examination will be deemed eligible and called for physical efficiency test. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the combined performance of candidates in both the tests.

The 100 marks written test will have 100 objective type questions of 1 mark each. The two hour-long test will test the knowledge of candidates in various subjects including English, Hindi, Social Studies (History, Geography, Civics, Economics) and Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Botany) whereas, the physical exam will test the candidate’s athletic skills.

The recruitment drive has been conducted to fill a total of 2380 fireman posts in Bihar. Out of these, 957 vacancies are catered to the general category and 238 for EWC. While 378 are reserved for SC, 23 for ST and 419 for SCBC. The list also includes a total of 268 posts reserved for OBC and 97 fixed for the OBC women category.

Out of the total vacancies, 1487 male and 893 female candidates will get selected.

The application process for the CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2021 started on February 24 and continued till March 25, 2021.

