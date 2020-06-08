Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

CSBC Declares Bihar Police Constable 2020 Results on Official Website, Check Details

The qualified applicants in the written test will have to go for physical examination. The final result will be published thereafter.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CSBC Declares Bihar Police Constable 2020 Results on Official Website, Check Details
Representative image.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the results of Bihar Police Constable 2020 on its official portal.

Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Constable examination can visit the website to check their results.

The board conducted the written examinations for Bihar Police Constable 2020 on January 12 and March 8 to fill up a total of 11,880 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 4,778 posts will be for general candidates, 1188 has been notified for EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), 1893 will be reserved for SC (Scheduled Castes) and 119 for STs (Scheduled Tribes). 2129 positions have been earmarked for Extremely backward class (EBS), 1419 positions will be for Backward class and 354 posts have been kept for women belonging to EBS category.

A total of 10, 52, 243 candidates appeared for the recruitment exam. The board has said 460 candidates were suspended for violating the norm of exam, saying it has selected 5 times more candidates for the next round of stage.

The qualified applicants in the written test will have to go for physical examination. The final result will be published thereafter. Physical examination will commence from the third week of July, said CSBC.

For checking the results directly, click on the link here.

How to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable – http://csbc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, select the notification reading, “For written examination for PET of Bihar Police Constable. (Advt. No. 02/2019)”

Step 3: Click on the link and a PDF will open carrying roll number of applicants

Step 4: For checking the roll number, press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number.

Step 5: Save the document it and take a print-out for future reference

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading