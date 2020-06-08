CSBC Declares Bihar Police Constable 2020 Results on Official Website, Check Details

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the results of Bihar Police Constable 2020 on its official portal.

Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Constable examination can visit the website to check their results.

The board conducted the written examinations for Bihar Police Constable 2020 on January 12 and March 8 to fill up a total of 11,880 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 4,778 posts will be for general candidates, 1188 has been notified for EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), 1893 will be reserved for SC (Scheduled Castes) and 119 for STs (Scheduled Tribes). 2129 positions have been earmarked for Extremely backward class (EBS), 1419 positions will be for Backward class and 354 posts have been kept for women belonging to EBS category.

A total of 10, 52, 243 candidates appeared for the recruitment exam. The board has said 460 candidates were suspended for violating the norm of exam, saying it has selected 5 times more candidates for the next round of stage.

The qualified applicants in the written test will have to go for physical examination. The final result will be published thereafter. Physical examination will commence from the third week of July, said CSBC.

For checking the results directly, click on the link here.

How to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable – http://csbc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, select the notification reading, “For written examination for PET of Bihar Police Constable. (Advt. No. 02/2019)”

Step 3: Click on the link and a PDF will open carrying roll number of applicants

Step 4: For checking the roll number, press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number.

Step 5: Save the document it and take a print-out for future reference