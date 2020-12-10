CSBC Driver Constable Admit Cards Released at csbc.bih.nic.in, How to Download

CSBC Driver Constable admit cards have been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable. Those who have applied for the CSBC Driver Constable exam can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website of the CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Driver Constable exam will be conducted on January 3, 2021 from 10 am to 12 noon. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 14. Candidates have to report an hour before the commencement of the exam.

How to download CSBC Driver Constable admit card

Step 1: Go to csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Driver Constable admit card

Step 3: Select the link for Driver Constable written exam admit card

Step 4: Enter registration number or mobile number, date of birth and captcha to log in

Step 5: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and take printout

Candidates should note that they have to download admit card online. Hall tickets will not be sent via post. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without admit cards. They will also have to carry a valid ID proof like voter ID, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or driving licence, among others. If the photo printed on the admit card is not clear, then candidates will have to carry two photographs, which should be clicked within two months of the date of exam, to test centres.

The CSBC has uploaded a PDF containing instructions related to admit card and exam day and specimen copy of an OMR sheet. csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-05-12-2020-02.pdf

Candidates will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines, maintain social distancing and wear face masks at exam centres.

The CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1,722 vacancies of driver constable. To be eligible for the post, candidates should have passed Class 12. The selection process includes a written exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET, candidates will have to score minimum 30 marks. ) and a driving test. The written exam will be of 100 marks and to get through the test.