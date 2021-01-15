CSBC Releases Bihar Women Constable PET Admit Card; Exam on February 2

The admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar on the website. On February 2, the CSBC Bihar Women constable PET will be conducted.

Through the CSBC Bihar Women constable PET 2020, the board will recruit Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion.Only those candidates who have qualified the written exam will be giving the CSBC Bihar Women constable PET 2020.

CSBC Bihar Women constable PET candidates can download their admit cards online, however, if they are unable to do that, then they can collect the admit cards on January 28 and 29 from 10 am to 5 pm at Patna’s CSBC office.

These are the steps that can be followed by the candidates of the CSBC Bihar Women constable PET to download their admit cards online:

Step 1: Visit the websiteStep 2: Under the category Bihar Police, there will be an option ‘Download your e-Admit Card for PET Examination of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable. Click on the sameStep 3: Click on ‘Download 1/2020 PET Admit card’Step 4: Enter your registration ID, Date of Birth and the security key to access your CSBC Bihar Women constable PET admit cardStep 5: Download your admit card and take its print out. Keep it safely for future reference

The candidates of CSBC Bihar Women constable PET 2020 who will be successful will be recruited for a total of 454 vacancies for the Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion. This recruitment drive is only for the women belonging to the Scheduled Tribe category.

The written exam for recruitment of the women constables in the Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion was conducted on October 4. The results of the written exam were declared on October 22 and finally, the admit cards for the PET exam are available now.