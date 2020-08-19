Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CSEET 2020: CS Executive Entrance Test Admit Card Released at icsi.edu

CSEET 2020: The admit card can be downloaded from the official website at icsi.edu. This is the first ever CS Executive Entrance Test.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
CSEET 2020: CS Executive Entrance Test Admit Card Released at icsi.edu


CSEET 2020 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Wednesday August 19 released the admit card for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 examination on its official website. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website at icsi.edu. This is the first ever CS Executive Entrance Test. The CSEET 2020 will be held on August 29. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode.

The exam was initially supposed to be held on July 17 but got postponed due to COVID-19. The last date of application too was extended to July 27, because of the same reason.

CSEET 2020: For downloading the admit card these steps need to be followed -

Step 1: Log on to icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage you will see a tab that reads ‘CSEET 2020’, click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page on which an option that reads, “Download Admit Card for CSEET - August, 2020 Session” will appear, hit that tab

Step 4: A new page with the direct link to download CSEET admit card can be seen

Step 5: Enter your details to login. Ensure that you take a print out of the admit card and also download it

