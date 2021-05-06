CSEET July 2021: ICSI to Conduct Online Classes for Exam Preparation From May 19

To provide some respite to students preparing for the July session of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced online classes for their preparation. The classes will begin on May 19 and end on June 25.

The ICSI has said that two mock tests will be conducted in nearly one month. The students who are interested in attending these preparation classes have to pay Rs 3,000 via online mode. The institute has already completed seven batches with 548 students.

After paying the fee online on mentioned bank account, the students who have applied for the July session of CSEET can fill the application form of eighth batch of online classes. The students have to fill the details of the online transaction too.

After getting registered, the students will get the login ID and password for online classes on their registered email ID.

The eighth batch of online classes for the July 2021 exam will begin on May 19 and will end on June 25. The online classes will be conducted in two sessions- the first session from 7 am to 9 am and the second session from 5 pm to 7 pm.

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam conducted by ICSI for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates. Candidates will have to secure at least securing 40 per cent marks in each paper separately and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the exam. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS executive programme.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India.

