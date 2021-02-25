ICSI CS Professional Result 2020 Announced on Official Website, Get Direct Link Here

Ahe ICSI CS Professional Result 2020 has been declared on the official website of the institute at www.icsi.edu. The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) was expected the ICSI CS professional result (old and new syllabus) 2020 by 11pm on February 25. Meanwhile, the ICSI CS executive result (old and new syllabus) is scheduled to be announced at 2 PM on Thursday.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2020: Top 3 rankers

How to check ICSI CS professional result (old and new syllabus) 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.eduStep 2: On the homepage, you will see the links activated for ICSI CS Professional Result 2020Step 3: Choose your program, according to Old Syllabus or New SyllabusStep 4: On the next page, enter the login details as askedStep 5: Once done, the result along with marks will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Students can download the result for future reference

The institute, as mentioned in the notice, will also issue physical copies for ICSI CS professional result (old and new syllabus) 2020, which be sent to candidates at the address mentioned in the form. The result-cum-marks statement for ICSI CS professional result (old and new syllabus) 2020 is said be dispatched to the respective candidates by March 2.

You can click on the direct link here to check your ICSI CS professional result (old and new syllabus) 2020.

The ICSI CS professional exam (old and new syllabus) 2020 were held in December last year. Meanwhile, the ICSI CS registration 2021 is due to begin yet. The ICSI CS 2021 exam are expected to be held in June 2021.