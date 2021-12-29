CSIR NET 2021 Exam Schedule Postponed to Avoid Clash with Other Major Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the dates of the joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2021. The exams were slated for January 29, February 5, and 6, 2022 but will now be conducted on January 29, February 15, and 18. The decision was taken after considering candidates’ demand of rescheduling to avoid a clash with other major exams being held on February 5 and 6.

“In light of the representations received from candidates seeking rescheduling of dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 due to clash with some major examinations being held on 05 and 06 February 2022, and difficulties experienced due to the same, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021," reads the official notice.

The application process for CSIR UGC NET began on December 3 and will continue till January 2, 2022. Candidates who still haven’t completed the registration process may do it by 11:50 pm on the last date of application. The application can only be made in online mode at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to pay the application fee is January 3.

Candidates are advised to contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any query and clarification regarding the examination.

The CSIR UGC NET exams are conducted for determining the candidate’s eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lecturer in the areas of physical sciences, chemical science, mathematical science, life sciences, and Earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary science. The CSIR UG NET 2021 will be divided into three sections containing objective-type questions with options of both Hindi and English language.

Meanwhile, NTA has completed two phases of the UGC NET 2021. The second phase of the examination was concluded on December 27. The remaining third phase exam is slated to be held on January 3 and 4, however, admit cards are yet to be issued.

The UGC NET for the Kannada subject will now be reconducted after several candidates could not complete their papers due to technical glitches at the examination centre. NTA will soon be announcing the revised schedule along with fresh admit cards for the impacted students.

