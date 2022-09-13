CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » education-career » CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 to be Released Today
1-MIN READ

CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 to be Released Today

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 13, 2022, 11:16 IST

New Delhi, India

The CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 will be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 13.(Representative image)

The CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 will be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 13.(Representative image)

From September 16 to September 18, CSIR NET 2022 will be administered online in two shifts, morning and evening.

The CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 will be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 13. By going to the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, candidates can view and download their admission cards.

From September 16 to September 18, CSIR NET 2022 will be administered online in two shifts, morning and evening. The morning session will go from nine in the morning to noon, and the evening session will run from three in the afternoon to six in the evening.

CSIR NET, also known as Joint CSIR UGC NET, stands for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET), often known as the CSIR UGC NET, is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 13, 2022, 11:13 IST
last updated:September 13, 2022, 11:16 IST