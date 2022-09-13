CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 to be Released Today

The CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 will be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 13. By going to the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, candidates can view and download their admission cards.

From September 16 to September 18, CSIR NET 2022 will be administered online in two shifts, morning and evening. The morning session will go from nine in the morning to noon, and the evening session will run from three in the afternoon to six in the evening.

CSIR NET, also known as Joint CSIR UGC NET, stands for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET), often known as the CSIR UGC NET, is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

