CSIR NET June 2021 Admit Cards Released, Exam from February 15

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the CSIR-UGC NET June 2021. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held on February 15, 16, and 17 in the computer-based test mode.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Phase II of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor on 15, 16, and 17 February 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode," reads the official notification.

CSIR NET June 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of CSIR NET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates must download their admit cards as without them they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The admit card will contain the exam name, subjects, shift, date, exam centre, timing, candidate’s name, etc. In case of any difficulty while downloading the admit card or any error, candidates can contact the NTA.

The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. The admit card will not be sent by post, the official notice added.

The CSIR NET June 2021 will be conducted in two shifts. While the first shift exam will start from 9 am to 12 noon, the second shift exam will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will feature objective-type questions. It will be held for a total of five test papers — chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences, life science, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences. The exam will be held in two languages — Hindi and English.

