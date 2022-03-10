CSIR NET June 2021 Results Declared at csirnet.nta.nic.in, How to Check

The Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR) NET 2021 exam results has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the scores using their application id and password. The final answer key will also be released soon by the agency soon.

“The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination was conducted by NTA on 29 January and 15, 16 and 17 February 2022 for 05 Subjects at 339 centres in 172 cities across the country through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 06 unique Shifts (including multiple shifts for Life Sciences)," the official notice reads.

CSIR NET 2021 Results: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the CSIR NET

Step 2: Click on the scorecard link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: Your CSIR NET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

As many as 118861 candidates had appeared for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and 40963 took the Lectureship and Assistant Professor exam. This takes the total to 159824 candidates, as per the official notice. The exam was conducted on January 29 and between February 15 to 17 in two shifts. It was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 339 centres in 172 cities. The exam was held in two languages — Hindi and English.

“A total of approximately 7038 jammers were installed in each shift to prevent cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices. 18 Regional Coordinators, 149 City Coordinators and 340 Observers and 08 Virtual Observers were deployed for the smooth conduct of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination," the notice further added.

