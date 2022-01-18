CSIR NET June 2021 Revised Datesheet Released, Exam from January 29

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised subject-wise and shift-wise exam dates for CSIR-UGC NET June 2021. As per the schedule, the examinations will commence on January 29. The examination schedule for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) June 2021 was released on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exams were scheduled to be held on January 29, February 5, and 6 but will now be conducted on January 29, February 15, 16 and 17. The exams have been postponed after candidates demanded rescheduling them to avoid a clash with other major exams being held on February 5 and 6.

CSIR NET June 2021 revised exam schedule

January 29: Earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences (Shift-2)

February 15: Physical sciences (Shift-2)

February 16: Mathematical sciences (Shift-1) and chemical sciences (Shift-2)

February 17: Life sciences (Group-1)(Shift-1) and life sciences (Group-2) (Shift-2)

The exams will be held on the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit card is expected to be released soon. The admit card will include all the important details, including the examination centre, shift and timings, name of the candidate, and other vital information.

The CSIR NET or Joint CSIR–UGC NET Examination is conducted for five subjects. The NTA conducts the test for the recruitment of eligible Indian national candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for lectureship and assistant professor posts in various universities and colleges.

The official notification, which was released online, stated that the CSIR NET June 2021 admit cards would be released soon on the official website. The page will be regularly updated with revised information. The admit cards are likely to be released about ten days prior to the scheduled exam date. Candidates, who have registered themselves for the examination, are advised to regularly check the official websites of NTA, csirnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

