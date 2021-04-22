CSIR NET Not to be Held Till Mid-July

The wait of candidates aspiring to apply for CSIR NET 2021 might get longer. After postponing the UGC NET 2021, now, National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to postpone the CSIR NET as well. The application process for CSIR NET 2021 has not even started yet while the exam was last year held in June after several postponements, this year, it might not take even longer as the CSIR-NET 2021 is expected to be held in July.

CSIR is not in the favour of holding the exam amidst a pandemic. The Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR informed, “Due to the uncertainties posed by the pandemic, the CSIR-NET exam is likely to be deferred to at least the middle of July 2021. We cannot hold the exam putting people at risk."

CSIR-UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship/Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

As per rules, candidates who clear the CSIR NET to pursue research get a stipend. The stipend for junior research fellows (JRF) is Rs 31,000 per month for the first two years, it is increased when the candidate research post of senior research fellow. The CSIR NET is held for limited subjects namely - life science, chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, physical science, and mathematical sciences.

CSIR NET consists of three parts - section A has 20 questions, section B had 40 questions, and section C has 60 questions. Of the total, candidates have to attempt a minimum of 75 questions. Each question will carry two marks and the exam will be of a total of 200 marks. For every wrong answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted in the A and B part while in part C, one mark will be deducted, as per rules.

To pass the CSIR NET, candidates need to scores at least 55 per cent marks in the exam. The required marks are lowered to 50 per cent for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

