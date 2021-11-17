CSIR-NIIST Invites Applications for Project Associates, Monthly Salary Rs 31,000

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), is looking for project associates. In an official notification, CSIR-NIIST announced taht will be filling temporary positions of project associates for its Pappanamcode and Thiruvananthapuram centres.

The CSIR-NIIST has invited applications to fill in a total of six positions of project associate and one position of senior project associate. According to the notification, the posts are temporary and tenable for the duration of the project.

The last date to apply is November 15. The job notification further reads that the interview dates for the applicants will be announced on the official website of CSIR-NIIST.

To apply for the position of project associate or senior project associate, an applicant will have to visit the official website of CSIR-NIIST - niist.res.in. When the page opens, one has to click the job application section. Once the form opens, the applicant has to submit all details.

According to the notification, a candidate will have to upload scanned copies of all certificates, including educational qualification, work experience, age and community. Incomplete applications will be rejected, the job notification reads.

The minimum eligibility criteria for the position of project associate and senior project associate is holding a postgraduate degree in the relevant field. The notification further reads that the candidates have to submit separate application forms for each post and indicate the specific job code of the position.

The notification mentions that incomplete applications will not be entertained by the CSIR-NIIST screening committee.

According to the notification, the project associates will get a basic salary of Rs 31,000 and candidates having a valid CSIR-NIIST score including lectureship or valid gate score will additionally get 16 per cent HRA.

