CSIR-UGC NET 2020: NTA Reopens Application Window; Apply by September 10
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for CSIR-UGC NET 2020 so that candidates who missed the deadline for filling application form. Those who could not complete their applications due to any reason can also avail of this facility.
The online portal for submitting the application was opened on Saturday and will remain active till September 10. Those who want to fill an application form can do so by visiting the official website of CSIR-UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
“In view of the representation received from many students who have not filled application form due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19 and request received from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), NTA has decided to reopen the portal again for few weeks,” said the agency.
https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20200823050117.pdf
Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in application forms from September 11 to September 17.
How to apply online for CSIR-UGC NET 2020
Step 1: Go to the official website of the exam at csirnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for application form Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020
Step 3: If you have not registered, then you will have to do it first
Step 4: Fill application form by providing required details
Step 5: Upload required documents in prescribed format
Step 6: Pay exam fee online using credit card, debit card or net banking
CSIR-UGC NET is held for determining the eligibility for ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship or Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.
