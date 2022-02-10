CSL Invites Walk-In Interviews For 46 Posts In Mumbai Ship Repair Unit, Salary of up to Rs 23,400

The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited applications to fill 46 various vacant posts in the CSL Mumbai Ship Repair Unit (CMSRU) through a walk-in selection process. The walk-in selection process will be held from February 15 to February 17 AT CMSRU, Mumbai.

Candidates can apply for a total of 46 vacant posts which include project assistants on a contract basis, fabrication assistant, mooring and scaffolding assistant and semi-skilled rigger, among others. Candidates need to submit their applications in the drop-boxes provided at CSL Mumbai Ship Repair Unit (CMSRU). Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility on the official website of CSL at www.cochinshipyard.in

CSL Recruitment: Selection process

The selection process for the Project Assistant on a contract basis includes a 90-minutes objective type test with which will have 80 multiple-choice questions. The test will carry a weightage of 80 marks. The objective test will be then followed by a descriptive test with a weightage of 20 marks. The candidates will have to score minimum of 33.33 per cent marks in both the objective and descriptive test after which a rank list for the posts will be prepared.

The selection for the posts of Fabrication assistants (Welder) and Outfit assistant fitter (Pipe Plumber) will be on the basis of an objective test followed by a practical test. Whereas, the candidates applying for the post of Mooring and Scaffolding assistant on a contract basis will have to go through a practical test and a physical test as well.

CSL Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Age: In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, the candidate must be 30 years old as on February 17, 2022.

Education: The required educational qualification and experience differ for the various posts and candidates. However, it is required to have three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education to be able to able for the post.

However, the posts of Project Assistant on a contract basis require a minimum of two years post qualification experience. Whereas, candidates applying for the post of Fabrication assistant (Welder), Outfit assistant fitter (Pipe Plumber), Mooring and Scaffolding assistant and Semi-Skilled rigger need to have a minimum of three years post qualification experience in relevant fields.

CSL Recruitment: Salary

Upon successful selection, candidates can draw a salary of up to Rs 23,400 along with compensation for extra hours of work.

CSL Recruitment: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of Cochin Shipyard and open the career page. Now, fill the application form in Annexure I carefully and attach a recent passport size photograph to it. https://cochinshipyard.in/

Step- 2 While going for the walk-in interview, make sure to carry self-attested copies of your Aadhar card, certificates and other required documents.

Step – 3 After filling the application in the prescribed format, submit it in the drop boxes at CSL Mumbai Ship Repair Unit (CMSRU) cabin, MbPT Green Gate, Shoorji Vallabhdas Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001, along with the self-attested documents.

The date for the walk-in selection for the project assistant posts is February 15, for the Fabrication assistant (Welder) and Outfit assistant fitter (Pipe Plumber) posts, the date is February 16 and for the Mooring and Scaffolding assistant and Semi-Skilled rigger posts, the date is February 17.

