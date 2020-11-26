CTET 2020: Last Date for Applicants to Change Choice of City Today

The last day to change the city for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 is November 26 (Thursday). CTET 2020 candidates who would like to change the city of exam can do so up to 11:59 pm on November 26 at ctet.nic.in.

In a notice shared by the Secretary of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Director of CTET, the testing authority informed the CTET 2020 candidates can select any four options in the order of their preference from the 135 cities where this exam will be conducted on January 31, 2021.

https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=769&iii=Y

The process to change CTET 2020 exam city for the candidates is as follows:

· Visit the official website https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

· On the homepage, find the option that says ‘Click Here for Exam City Correction.’ Click on this

· A fresh window will open with the option to enter your details like application form, application number, password and security pin. Click on sign in

· After you access your application dashboard, edit the exam city for CTET 2020

· Confirm the change by clicking on submit button

You can also visit the direct link and change your exam city for CTET 2020. https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys/root/home.aspx?enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgOaXrFcakbe+oeIaBL3xeDE=

As per the notice, the authorities will try to accommodate all the students in the city that they have opted for. However, it is possible that the CTET 2020 candidates may get an exam city other than the four that they chose.

This move has been made by the authorities after they received several requests from the CTET 2020 candidates for getting the option of changing their examination city due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The CTET 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to take place on July 5, 2020 in 112 cities. This exam is conducted in two parts wherein the first part is for those who want to teach from classes 1 to 5. The second part of CTET is for those interested in teaching classes 6 to 8.