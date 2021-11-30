CTET 2021 Admit Card Likely in First Week of December, Here's All You Need to Know

For the December 2021 edition, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 is scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13. Just weeks before the exam, lakhs of candidates who have registered for the teacher eligibility exam are awaiting their admit cards. The CTET admit card 2021 are expected to be released in the first week of December.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, (CBSE) — the exam conducting body will release the CTET admit card 2021 at ctet.nic.in. As per rules, it is important for candidates to bring admit cards with them to the exam hall. Students need to ensure that the information provided in the admit card is correct.

CTET 2021: How to download

Step 1: Login to the website by entering the CTET application number and date of birth

Step 2: The admit card of CTET will be available for download under the candidate’s login window which will be activated shortly

Step 3: Click on the ‘Download’ pdf option and save the e-copy of the CTET admit card 2021 and then take one or two printouts of the admit card for future reference

Candidates having any discrepancy in their CTET admit card 2021 can contact the officials at the earliest to get it rectified. They can drop an email at directorctet@gmail.com / ctetjuly20@gmail.com and for general enquiry - 011 22240112.

CTET 2021 Exam: Exam Pattern

The examination will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There will not be any negative marking and each question will carry one mark. The examination will be held in online mode and the question paper will be bilingual, in Hindi and in English. Additionally, CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 other languages.

The examination will have two papers (paper I and paper II), each of them will have 150 MCQs and the paper will be of 150 marks each. Paper I, will have questions based on Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, while the paper I will have questions from Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, Social Studies/Social Science.

This time the exam is being conducted online from December 16 to 13, 2022. The CTET 2021 registration has been concluded on October 25, 2021. The CTET result will be released by February 15, 2022. The CTET exam for 2020 was conducted in January 2021 and the results were announced in February 2021. It was earlier scheduled to be held in July 2020. Over 6 lakhs candidates passed the exam.

