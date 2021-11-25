CTET 2021 Admit Card: When and What to Expect, How to Download

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 is scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13. The Central Board of Secondary Education, (CBSE) - the exam organising body - is te to release the admit cards and lakhs of aspirants are awaiting the same. CTET admit card 2021 will be available on the official website – ctet.nic.in at least 10 days ahead of the exam.

As the examination date is nearing candidates might be waiting for CTET Admit Card 2021, which likely will be released by the first week of December. Candidates might also be worried about other things, including CTET Paper pattern, paper duration, and qualifying marks.

Read | CBSE Launches Life Skills, Holistic Health, Wellbeing Programme for School Teachers, Counsellors

CTET 2021 Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Visit on ctet.nic.in - the official website

Step 2: Click on ÇTET December Admit Card 2021′ (once released).

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CTET in Shifts: The CBSE CTET 2021 will be held in two shifts. The Candidates can check the exact dates and shift of examination on their admit card. While the first shift of the exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Exam Pattern: The examination will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There will not be any negative marking and each question will carry one mark. The examination will be held in online mode and the question paper will be bilingual, in Hindi and in English. Additionally, CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 other languages.

The examination will have two papers (paper I and paper II), each of them will have 150 MCQs and the paper will be of 150 marks each. Paper I, will have questions based on Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, while the paper I will have questions from child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, Social Studies/Social Science.

Meanwhile, the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate validity will be extended from seven years to a lifetime, which is also applicable to CTET.

The CTET exam for 2020 was conducted in January 2021 and the results were announced in February 2021. It was earlier scheduled to be held in July 2020. Over 6 lakhs candidates passed the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.