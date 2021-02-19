CTET 2021: Answer Key Released at ctet.nic.in; Check All Details Here

CTET 2021: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key has been released on the official website -- ctet.nic.in. Aspirants who have taken the eligibility test can match their marked responses with the CTET 2021 Answer Key, and calculate the probable score. The CTET Answer Key 2021 contains the correct responses to the multiple-choice questions asked in the CTET 2021 exam held on January 31.

The CTET answer key will be available on the website till February 21.

The CTET administering body, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has also allowed the aspirants to raise objections against the CTET Answer Key 2021. To raise objections, aspirants have to pay Rs 1,000 per question and submit their queries by February 21 (5 pm).

To access the CTET answer key 2021, candidates have to key in their roll number and date of birth and select the eligibility test question booklet number from the drop-down menu.

CTET Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps to download the answer key

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab -- Key Challenges for CTET January 2021

Step 3: On the next window, click Downloading of OMR Sheet and Answer Key for CTET January 2021

Step 4: Enter the login details including roll number, date of birth

Step 5: From the next window, download the CTET 2021 answer key

The CTET 2021 administering body has also released the candidates’ response sheet. With the help of the candidates' response sheet, an aspirant can tally their responses marked on the eligibility test with the CTET answer key.

After considering the objections against the CTET answer key, the exam conducting body will release the CTET entrance exam result.

CTET is held to determine the eligibility of candidates as teachers from Class 1 to Class 8 all over the nation. Candidates who wanted to apply for the post of teachers in government schools for Classes 1 to 5 had to appear for Paper 1, and those who wanted to teach in Classes 6 to 8 had to take Paper 2. CTET candidates were also able to appear for both the papers.