CTET 2021 Answer Key to be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Here's How to Check

The answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 will be released soon on official website at ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2021 was held on January 31, in two sessions, namely paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 was to determine the ability of teachers to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 was for candidates interested in teaching from Classes 6 to 8. The CTET 2021 candidates can assess their performance in the exam by matching their answers with the ones available in the official answer key.

Here are the steps that candidates can follow to check CTET 2021 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the website at ctet.nic.inStep 2: Once the answer key is available, you will find a link on the homepage for CTET 2021 answer key. Click on this linkStep 3: You will have to enter your login details in order to access the answer keyStep 4: After you login, open the CTET 2021 answer keyStep 5: Download the answer key to match the answers available in it with the responses you wrote in CTET 2021Step 6: Take a print out of the answer key and keep it safely for future reference

This year, the exam was held in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines. Candidates were given a set for instructions to follow while appearing for the exam. The candidates were allowed to carry hand sanitiser, gloves, face mask and a personal water bottle. Further, candidates were also told not to borrow items inside the examination room. They were also asked to follow social distancing norms.

Reportedly, as many as 22 lakh candidates appeared for CTET 2021. Almost 12 lakh candidates took the paper 1 of CTET 2021 while 10 lakh appeared for CTET 2021 paper 2.

The exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.