CTET 2021 Applications Tomorrow: Know Documents Needed to Apply

The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 will begin tomorrow, September 20, and will continue till October 19 on the official website at ctet.nic.in. The payment of fees will be till October 20. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also release the information brochure tomorrow which will contain the exam pattern, syllabus, etc.

CTET is conducted to hire candidates for teaching posts across all Central elementary schools. This year, the exam will be conducted by the CBSE between December 16 to January 13. It will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, unlike previous years when it was held in physical mode.

CTET 2021: Documents required to apply

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Certificate of highest qualification

— Aadhaar Card

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature

CTET is usually divided into two papers - Paper-I and II. The first paper is for those willing to teach classes 1 to 6 and paper II for the remaining classes. This year, there will be more conceptual-based questions to test the problem-solving abilities and critical thinking of candidates, the official notice said.

Further, the exam will be conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English. This is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which advocates for teaching in the regional languages. The syllabus has also been revised to include better test material in terms of content and pedagogy.

“A detailed assessment framework with measurable competencies, sample blueprints, and sample questions will be released by the CBSE to enable aspiring candidates to prepare for the CTET examination," the board had said.

The CTET certificates will be valid for a lifetime. It used to be valid for seven yeard earlier but has been extended from this year.

