CTET 2021 Today, Important Guidelines to Follow

The The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 today, December 16, and will conclude on January 13, 2022. The examination for candidates who are in the first shift will begin at 9:30 am, and for the second shift, it will begin at 2:30 pm. The 2 hours 30 minutes exams will conclude at 12 noon and 5 pm for the first and second shifts, respectively.

The board has provided some important guidelines that you must follow during the exam and a list of items that are prohibited in the examination centre. Don’t forget to carry your admit card, as while entering the examination hall, the hall tickets will be verified by the invigilators.

Also read| Preparing for CTET 2021? Here’s a List of Questions That Will Help You Prepare Better

As the exam will be held in two shifts, the examination hall will be opened at 7:30 am for the first shift and 12.30 pm for the second shift. Candidates have been advised to reach the exam hall on time as mentioned on the admit card. Candidates who arrive after the commencement of the exam, will not be allowed to enter the centre.

The candidates will not be permitted to leave their seats or the examination room before the completion of the CTET 2021. In case there is any special case of emergency, the invigilator’s permission is mandatory.

Please note that all calculations and rough work have to be done in the rough sheet, which will be provided to the candidates. Post submitting the answer sheet of the CTET 2021, candidates need to hand over the rough sheets as well to the invigilators.

Candidates are advised to wear face masks to cover their noses and mouth. If any candidate has any symptoms of Covid-19, it is suggested that they get their done before appearing for the exam. They have also been advised to maintain social distancing.

Read| CTET Validity Changed to Lifetime but CBSE Will Not Re-issue Certificates, Here’s Why

CTET 2021: Banned Items

Any form of stationery items such as text material, paper chits, plastic pouch, pencil or any geometry box, scale, writing pads, electronic pen, calculator, pen drives, log table, cardboard, and other inappropriate materials have been banned.

Communication devices such as mobile phones, earphones, ear pods, Bluetooth, health bands, pager, etc are also prohibited. Candidates have been advised by the board not to wear any kind of wristwatch, goggles, jewelry, gold ornaments. They are not even supposed to carry cameras, wallets, handbags, or other items.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.