CTET 2021: CBSE Changes Exam Pattern, Syllabus for For Central Teacher Eligibility Test

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the exam pattern for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTE) 2021. The exam will now be held in online mode.

“In a bid to enhance the quality of a candidate entering the teaching profession, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2021 will now be conducted during December 2021/ January 2022 in online mode," said CBE in an official notice.

The online mode is likely to motivate futuristic teachers to become computer literates also prevent the wastage of paper on account of printing of question papers and OMR sheets, said CBSE in an official notice. CBSE organises the CTET exam.

The syllabus has also been revised. This has been done with a view to inculcate better test material in terms of content and pedagogy.

The official notice of CBSE on CTET 2021 reads, “A detailed assessment framework with measurable competencies, sample blueprints, and sample questions will be released by the CBSE to enable aspiring candidates to prepare for the CTET examination.”

Thus a revised syllabus thus will help to assess candidates’ understanding of teaching the subject, understand candidate’s pedagogic content knowledge, the knowledge relevance of the subject in the school curriculum, questions assessing planning of teaching-learning experiences, and assessment methodologies specific to the concept.

As per revised rules, the examination would be conducted with all Covid 19 protocols and SOPs. Candidates would be able to attempt online mock tests at CBSE’s facilitation centres in their respective districts.

The details on the submission of online application and examination dates would however be available in due course of time. Till then candidates can go through the official notice shared above for more updates. Keep checking this page and CBSE’s official website ctet.nic.in.for more updates on CTET 2021

