CTET 2021: CBSE Releases List of Exam Centres, Mock Test Link

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 mock test link and the list of exam centres across India have been released Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). A total of 356 test centres have been notified by the board on the official website of CTET — ctet.nic.in.

The teacher eligibility test will be held from December 16 to January 13. The registration process is ongoing and the link will remain activated till October 19.

CTET 2021: How to check exam centres and mock test link

Step 1. Go to the official website of CTET

Step 2. Click on the link the reads “Link for Mock TEST & List of Practice Centrers (TPCs) for CTET Dec-2021 Examination’

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page where you will find the link and the name of exam centres chosen by CBSE

Step 4. Save the document for further reference

The CTET 2021 will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second will be from 2:30 am to 5 pm. There are two papers in the exam — paper I will be for those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper-II for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. Candidates can apply for both papers as well.

This year the test will be held in the online mode and in 20 languages including Hindi and English. The exam used to be conducted offline but this year the system has been changed to familiarise teachers with the online mode of teaching.

