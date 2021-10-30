CTET 2021: CBSE Releases Sample Question Papers. More Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 sample question paper. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the sample papers from the official website of CTET- ctet.nic.in. The CTET exam will be conducted in online mode for the first time and candidates can practice from the sample CTET question paper. To familiarise candidates with the new CTET exam pattern, CBSE has provided the sample question paper.

The CTET sample paper includes questions in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format with the correct answer marked in yellow colour. Candidates can solve the sample paper for a better understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern of CTET 2021.

How to download the CTET sample question paper 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of CTET sample question paper 2021

Step 3: CTET sample question paper PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the CTET question paper PDF and save it for future use and practice

Direct link for CTET question paper 2021 — https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/File/ViewFile?FileId=200&LangId=P

The central level exam CTET, to determine the eligibility for the teachers of Class I to VIII, will be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022, in online mode. The exam will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second will be from 2:30 am to 5 pm.

There are two papers in the exam — paper I will be for those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper-II for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. The papers will be available in 20 languages, including Hindi and English.

The qualified candidates can apply for teachers’ jobs in government schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, and others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.