CTET 2021: Know How Cut off Will be Calculated This Year

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 is being held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for teacher jobs across primary and secondary schools in India. This is the first time the exam is being conducted in the online mode. The exam was also cancelled on the first day due to a technical glitch. The cut-off of the CTET depends on several factors.

The cut-off list of CTET 2021 will be calculated keeping in mind four factors:

— Number of candidates who appeared in CTET 2021

— Minimum qualifying marks for CTET

— Number of candidates registered for CTET 2021

— Difficulty level of paper 1 and paper 2 of the exam

The exam is being conducted from December 16 to January 13 in two shifts, however, due to a technical glitch on the very first day, it got cancelled. Several students were unable to finish the exam in the first shift. Thereafter, the second shift of the exam on December 16 as well as both the exams on December 17 were cancelled.

TCS iON, which was responsible for conducting the exam had said “on day 1 one exam, unexpected technical issues impacted operations in certain venues, in the first shift. As a result, candidates in affected venues could not complete the exam. Consequently, we had to cancel the second shift exam."

“We are working to fully understand and quickly address these issues. TCS iON is committed to delivering superior candidate experiences across the country and ensuring that exams are conducted in a secured and inclusive manner," it added.

The CTET 2021 first shift is being held from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second one from 2:30 am to 5 pm. Those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 will have to appear for paper I and those who are willing to teach classes 6 to 8 will have to appear for paper II.

The CTET 2021 passing marks is 60 per cent for the general category candidates and 55 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC categories. Candidates will have to obtain a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150. The validity of CTET certificates is now valid for a lifetime.

