CTET 2021 LIVE Updates: Notification, Application Form Today, Exam Pattern Changed

CTET Registration 2021 LIVE Updates: The application-cum registration form for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be released today at ctet.nic.in. The exam will be held between December 16 to January 13. The exact dates along with detailed notification and application-cum-registration form will be out today – September 20. The application process will remain open till October 19. Candidates can pay fee till October 20.
This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) — exam organising body — has introduced several changes in the exam. The exam which used to be held in physical mode has shifted to an online mode. Further, the validity of CTET certificates has been extended. Earlier the CTET certificates were valid for seven years, however, now the same is valid for a lifetime.
Those who clear CTET will be eligible to apply for the post of teachers. CTET exam is divided into two papers – Paper-I and II. Those willing to teach classes 1 to 6 appear for paper 1. Those willing to teach classes 7 to 8 can appear for paper II.
What will be the new pattern of exam?
The new syllabus, informed CBE, will assess candidates’ understanding of teaching the subject, understand candidate’s pedagogic content knowledge, the knowledge relevance of the subject in the school curriculum, questions assessing planning of teaching-learning experiences, and assessment methodologies specific to the concept.
CTET 2021 Syllabus Changed
The syllabus has also been revised. This has been done with a view to inculcate better test material in terms of content and pedagogy. The official notice of CBSE on CTET 2021 reads, “A detailed assessment framework with measurable competencies, sample blueprints, and sample questions will be released by the CBSE to enable aspiring candidates to prepare for the CTET examination.”
CTET 2021 in Regional Languages
The test will be conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English. Conducting exams in regional languages is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) which advocates for teaching in the mother tongue. The NEP also suggests that those who pass TET will have to give a demonstration or appear in an interview, and show their knowledge of the local language.
