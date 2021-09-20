CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»education-career»CTET 2021 LIVE Updates: Notification, Application Form Today, Exam Pattern Changed
News18.com | September 20, 2021, 10:32 IST
Event Highlights

CTET Registration 2021 LIVE Updates: The application-cum registration form for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be released today at ctet.nic.in. The exam will be held between December 16 to January 13. The exact dates along with detailed notification and application-cum-registration form will be out today – September 20. The application process will remain open till October 19. Candidates can pay fee till October 20.

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) — exam organising body — has introduced several changes in the exam. The exam which used to be held in physical mode has shifted to an online mode. Further,  the validity of CTET certificates has been extended. Earlier the CTET certificates were valid for seven years, however, now the same is valid for a lifetime.

Those who clear CTET will be eligible to apply for the post of teachers. CTET exam is divided into two papers – Paper-I and II. Those willing to teach classes 1 to 6 appear for paper 1. Those willing to teach classes 7 to 8 can appear for paper II.

Sep 20, 2021 10:32 (IST)

What will be the new pattern of exam?

The new syllabus, informed CBE, will assess candidates’ understanding of teaching the subject, understand candidate’s pedagogic content knowledge, the knowledge relevance of the subject in the school curriculum, questions assessing planning of teaching-learning experiences, and assessment methodologies specific to the concept.

Sep 20, 2021 10:29 (IST)

CTET 2021 Syllabus Changed

The syllabus has also been revised. This has been done with a view to inculcate better test material in terms of content and pedagogy. The official notice of CBSE on CTET 2021 reads, “A detailed assessment framework with measurable competencies, sample blueprints, and sample questions will be released by the CBSE to enable aspiring candidates to prepare for the CTET examination.”

Sep 20, 2021 10:20 (IST)

CTET certificate valid for a lifetime

From this year onwards, the validity of CTET certificates has been extended. Earlier the CTET certificates were valid for seven years, however, now the same is valid for a lifetime.

Sep 20, 2021 10:14 (IST)

CTET 2021: Documents Needed to apply

— Class 10 pass certificate
— Class 12 pass certificate
— Certificate of highest qualification
— Aadhaar Card
— Scanned copy of passport size photograph
— Scanned copy of the signat

Sep 20, 2021 10:09 (IST)

CTET 2021 in Regional Languages

The test will be conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English. Conducting exams in regional languages is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) which advocates for teaching in the mother tongue. The NEP also suggests that those who pass TET will have to give a demonstration or appear in an interview, and show their knowledge of the local language.

Sep 20, 2021 09:53 (IST)

CTET 2021 Detailed Notification, Application form Today

The CBSE will release the detailed notification and application form for the CTET 2021 at ctet.nic.in today. This year several changes have been introduced to the exam. The application form being released today will remain available till October 20.

