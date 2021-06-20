CTET 2021 Notification Expected Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) notification today, June 20 on the official website of the board. Meanwhile, there is speculation that the exam may be postponed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Candidates must know that if the notification is out, the application process will start in July. Last year, the CTET exam was to be held on July 4, but was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. The exam was later conducted on January 31, 2021 in 135 cities. The results were announced in February 2021. It was earlier scheduled to be held in July 2020. Over 6 lakhs candidates passed the exam.

Candidates who have completed their post graduation from any recognised university can apply for CTET. Candidates appearing in the final year examination of PG degree course will also be eligible to apply for CTET.

Those who qualify for CTET exam can apply for the post of teachers in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya or any other Kendriya Vidyalaya by applying in the respective recruitment drive.

CTET 2021: How to apply

Step 1 Visit the official website

Step 2 On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Apply Link’.

Step 3 Fill in your details

Step 4 Pay your form fee and click on ‘Final Submit’.

Step 5 Keep the receipt of the form with you for future reference

The Education Ministry had earlier extended the validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate. Earlier, the validity was for seven years but it will now be valid for a lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

This will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field, Pokhriyal had said. He also stated that the state/UT governments have been asked to take necessary action to revalidate the TET certificates to those candidates whose period of seven years has already relapsed.

