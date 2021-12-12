CTET 2021: Passing Marks, What to Check in Admit Card

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 admit on December 11 at the official website ctet.nic.in. The exam will be held from December 16 to January 13 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am, while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The result will be released on February 15.

The CTET 2021 will be held online this time. The certificate of the test is valid for a lifetime. Earlier, it was valid for seven years. Those who clear CTET will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher, however, it still does not guarantee a job. There are two papers — those who clear paper 1 are eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8.

CTET 2021: Passing marks

The CTET 2021 passing marks are 60 per cent for the general category candidates and 55 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories. This means candidates will have to obtain a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150.

CTET 2021: What to Check in Admit Card

After downloading the admit card, candidates need to check a few things on the hall ticket including their name, exam venue, exam timing, exam dates, the subjects they have applied are correct or not, their application number, and Covid-19 rules and social distancing guidelines.

CTET 2021: Exam Pattern

The CTET 2021 will have two papers — I and II. Each of the papers will have 150 MCQs and the papers will be of 150 marks each. Paper I will have questions based on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, while paper II will have questions from Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, Social Studies/Social Science.

Following the paper leak of the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021, CBSE has increased the security of the CTET. The board has adopted an “advance data analytics to detect cases/centres while there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations," it claims.

