CTET 2021 Question Paper, Response Sheet Released at ctet.nic.in

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 question paper with responses has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website at ctet.nic.in. Both primary and upper primary question papers and response sheets have been released.

CTET 2021 was held in two shifts — paper I and II between December 16 and January 13. The exam featured multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates who clear the first paper will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper II will be able to teach classes 6 to 8.

Also read| UPTET 2021 Answer Key: When to Expect, How to Raise Objections

CTET 2021: How to check answer sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website CTET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CTET December 2021 question paper with responses link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password or date of birth

Step 4: You will be redirected to the CTET question paper and response sheet

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the answer sheet for future reference

For every right answer, candidates will get one mark. There is no negative marking. Candidates can check the answer key and give themselves one mark for every right attempt and total it to know their probable scores.

Read| From UPSC to RailTel, List of Jobs to Apply for the Week

The passing marks for CTET 2021 are 60 per cent for the general category candidates and 55 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC categories. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150 marks to clear the exam.

The cut-off for CTET 2021 will depend on several factors — the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, minimum qualifying marks, number of candidates who registered, and difficulty level of paper 1 and paper 2 of the exam. The CTET 2021 certificates are now valid for a lifetime.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.