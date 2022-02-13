CTET 2021 Result on February 15: Check Passing Marks, Previous Years' Cut-Off

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the results of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on February 15. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in. They will have to enter the roll number mentioned on their admit card at the result portal to download the scorecard.

CTET 2021 was conducted from December 16 to January 30. The board had issued the final answer key of the examination on February 1. The ones, who will qualify for the test, will become eligible to teach in schools across India. Candidates, who will clear paper 1, can apply for the post of teacher for classes 1 to 5. Whereas, candidates clearing paper 2 will become eligible to apply for classes 6 to Class 9 teaching posts.

After releasing the scorecards, the board will release the category-wise cut-off list. Those who have given the exam might be wondering about the passing marks and the expected cut-off hence we have got you covered. Let’s look at the minimum passing marks and last year’s cut-off marks:

CTET 2021 Qualifying Marks

Aspirants belonging to the general category will have to secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify for the exam whereas the qualifying marks for SC, ST, and OBC candidates is 55 per cent. This means candidates have to score 90 out of 150 marks to qualify for the exam. Candidates must however note that qualifying the CTET is just a mere eligibility criterion to apply for the teaching posts, it does not guarantee any direct recruitment.

CTEET Previous Years’ Cut-off

To get a clear idea of this year’s cut-off, we can look at the previous years’ cut-offs. The cut-off for the year 2019 for the general category was 90 marks and for SC, ST, and OBC category, it was 85 marks. In the year 2018, the cut-off for the CTET exam was 90 marks for general category candidates, 85 marks for OBC candidates, and 80 for SC and ST candidates. Looking at the previous year’s cut-offs, the general category cut-off is expected to be 90 or above this year too while for the other three categories, it can range between 80 marks to 85 marks.

